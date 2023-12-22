Does Amazon Prime have NFL package?

Amazon Prime Video to Offer NFL Package: Everything You Need to Know

In an exciting development for football fans, Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will be offering the NFL package as part of its streaming service. This means that subscribers to Amazon Prime will now have access to live NFL games, highlights, and exclusive content, all from the comfort of their own homes.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, and exclusive deals and discounts.

What is the NFL package?

The NFL package is a comprehensive offering that allows fans to watch live NFL games, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football. It also includes access to NFL RedZone, which provides live coverage of all the touchdowns and key moments from every game.

How can I access the NFL package on Amazon Prime?

To access the NFL package on Amazon Prime, you will need an active subscription to Amazon Prime. Once you have subscribed, you can simply log in to your Amazon Prime Video account and navigate to the sports section. From there, you will be able to access live NFL games, highlights, and other exclusive content.

Is there an additional cost for the NFL package on Amazon Prime?

Yes, there is an additional cost for the NFL package on Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime itself requires a subscription fee, the NFL package is an add-on that comes with its own separate cost. The exact pricing details may vary, so it is recommended to check the Amazon Prime website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime Video’s inclusion of the NFL package is fantastic news for football enthusiasts. With the ability to stream live games, access highlights, and enjoy exclusive content, Amazon Prime subscribers now have even more reasons to cheer. So grab your favorite team’s jersey, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for an unforgettable NFL season, all thanks to Amazon Prime Video.