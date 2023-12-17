Does Amazon Prime have FUBO TV?

Amazon Prime and FUBO TV: A Match Made in Streaming Heaven?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Amazon Prime and FUBO TV have emerged as two popular options for entertainment enthusiasts. While both platforms offer a wide range of content, many users wonder if Amazon Prime includes FUBO TV as part of its package. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is FUBO TV?

FUBO TV is a streaming service that primarily focuses on live sports and entertainment channels. It offers subscribers access to a variety of sports networks, including ESPN, NFL Network, NBA TV, and more. Additionally, FUBO TV provides a selection of popular entertainment channels, such as AMC, FX, and Bravo.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These perks include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming platform), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Does Amazon Prime include FUBO TV?

Unfortunately, as of now, FUBO TV is not included in the Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content through Prime Video, FUBO TV remains a separate service that requires its own subscription.

Can I access FUBO TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels?

Yes, you can access FUBO TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. Amazon offers a feature called Prime Video Channels, which allows Prime members to subscribe to various streaming services, including FUBO TV, for an additional fee. By subscribing to FUBO TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels, you can conveniently access FUBO TV’s content alongside your other Prime Video content.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live sports on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does offer some live sports content, such as Thursday Night Football games, it does not provide the extensive sports coverage that FUBO TV specializes in. If you’re a sports enthusiast looking for a wide range of live sports channels, FUBO TV might be a better fit.

2. How much does FUBO TV cost?

The cost of FUBO TV varies depending on the package you choose. Prices start at $64.99 per month for the standard plan, which includes over 100 channels. FUBO TV also offers additional add-ons and premium channels for an extra fee.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime does not include FUBO TV as part of its subscription, you can still access FUBO TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or simply looking for a diverse range of entertainment options, both Amazon Prime and FUBO TV offer compelling choices to enhance your streaming experience.