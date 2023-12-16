Does Amazon Prime have FOX Sports?

Is FOX Sports Available on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. However, one question that often arises among sports enthusiasts is whether Amazon Prime provides access to FOX Sports.

FOX Sports is a prominent sports network that broadcasts a variety of sporting events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, and more. It is known for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of major sporting leagues and tournaments.

Unfortunately, as of now, Amazon Prime does not offer FOX Sports as part of its streaming package. While Amazon Prime Video provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, it does not include live sports channels like FOX Sports.

However, it’s important to note that Amazon Prime members can still access some sports content through other means. For example, Amazon has secured the rights to stream a limited number of NFL Thursday Night Football games, which are available to Prime members at no additional cost. Additionally, Prime members can subscribe to various sports channels and streaming services that offer live sports coverage, including CBS All Access, ESPN+, and NBC Sports Gold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch live sports on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime Video does not include live sports channels like FOX Sports, Prime members can access some sports content, such as NFL Thursday Night Football games, and subscribe to other sports streaming services.

Q: How much does it cost to subscribe to sports channels on Amazon Prime?

A: The cost of subscribing to sports channels on Amazon Prime varies depending on the specific channel or streaming service. Prices can range from a few dollars per month to a higher monthly or annual fee.

Q: Are there any plans for Amazon Prime to include FOX Sports in the future?

A: While there have been no official announcements regarding the inclusion of FOX Sports on Amazon Prime, streaming services often update their offerings to meet customer demands. It is always worth keeping an eye on any future developments.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies and TV shows, it does not currently provide access to FOX Sports. However, Prime members can still enjoy some sports content through other means, such as NFL Thursday Night Football games and various sports streaming services.