Does Amazon Prime have BET channel?

Amazon Prime Video Expands its Channel Lineup: BET Channel Now Available

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Video has recently added the highly popular BET channel to its extensive lineup. This move comes as part of Amazon’s ongoing efforts to diversify its content offerings and cater to the diverse interests of its subscribers. With the addition of BET, Amazon Prime members can now enjoy a wide range of exclusive African-American-focused programming, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered Amazon that provides members with a plethora of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and much more. Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming platform that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

What is the BET channel?

BET, short for Black Entertainment Television, is a leading American cable and satellite television channel that primarily targets African-American audiences. It features a diverse range of programming, including music videos, news, reality shows, and original scripted series.

With the addition of the BET channel to Amazon Prime Video, subscribers can now enjoy popular shows like “Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” and “Boomerang,” along with a wide selection of movies and documentaries that celebrate African-American culture and history.

How can I access the BET channel on Amazon Prime?

To access the BET channel on Amazon Prime Video, simply navigate to the “Channels” section on the Prime Video app or website. From there, you can subscribe to the BET channel and start enjoying its exclusive content immediately. Please note that the BET channel may require an additional subscription fee on top of your Amazon Prime membership.

This latest addition to Amazon Prime Video’s channel lineup is sure to delight fans of African-American entertainment. With the inclusion of the BET channel, Amazon continues to solidify its position as a leading streaming platform, offering a diverse range of content to its ever-growing subscriber base. So sit back, relax, and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of BET programming, now available at your fingertips on Amazon Prime Video.