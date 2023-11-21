Does Amazon Prime get Paramount Plus for free?

In a move that has left many streaming enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, Amazon Prime has announced a partnership with Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service. This collaboration has sparked a wave of speculation among subscribers, who are eager to know if they will be able to access Paramount Plus for free as part of their Amazon Prime membership.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant Amazon. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming platform), exclusive deals, and more.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content from various networks and studios, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures. It provides subscribers with a diverse range of entertainment options across multiple genres.

While the partnership between Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus is undoubtedly exciting, it is important to note that Paramount Plus is not available for free with an Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon Prime members can still access Paramount Plus through a separate subscription.

How can Amazon Prime members access Paramount Plus?

To access Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to the service directly through their Amazon account. This integration allows for a seamless experience, as subscribers can enjoy both Amazon Prime’s benefits and Paramount Plus’s extensive content library without the need for multiple subscriptions or accounts.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Paramount Plus for free with my Amazon Prime membership?

No, Paramount Plus is not included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. It requires a separate subscription.

2. How much does Paramount Plus cost for Amazon Prime members?

The cost of Paramount Plus for Amazon Prime members is the same as the standalone subscription price. The pricing may vary depending on the region and any ongoing promotions.

3. Can I access Paramount Plus content through Amazon Prime Video?

While Amazon Prime Video offers a vast selection of movies and TV shows, it does not include the entire Paramount Plus content library. To access Paramount Plus content, a separate subscription is required.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus have joined forces to offer a convenient streaming experience, Paramount Plus is not available for free with an Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon Prime members can easily subscribe to Paramount Plus through their Amazon account and enjoy the diverse range of content it offers.