Does Amazon Prime Card Hard Pull?

Introduction

When it comes to applying for a credit card, one of the concerns that many people have is whether or not the application process will result in a hard pull on their credit report. A hard pull can have a temporary negative impact on your credit score, so it’s important to know what to expect before applying for a new card. In this article, we will explore whether the Amazon Prime Card, offered Chase Bank, requires a hard pull during the application process.

What is a Hard Pull?

A hard pull, also known as a hard inquiry, occurs when a lender or financial institution checks your credit report as part of the application process for a loan or credit card. This type of inquiry can slightly lower your credit score and remains on your credit report for up to two years.

Amazon Prime Card Application Process

The Amazon Prime Card, which offers various benefits and rewards for Amazon Prime members, is issued Chase Bank. According to information provided Chase, the application process for the Amazon Prime Card may result in a hard pull on your credit report. This means that when you apply for the card, Chase will request information from one or more credit bureaus to evaluate your creditworthiness.

FAQ

1. Will a hard pull definitely occur when applying for the Amazon Prime Card?

While a hard pull is a possibility, it is not guaranteed. The decision to perform a hard pull depends on various factors, including your credit history and the information provided in your application.

2. How can I minimize the impact of a hard pull on my credit score?

If you are concerned about the potential impact of a hard pull, it’s important to be selective about the credit cards you apply for. Limiting the number of applications you submit can help minimize the impact on your credit score.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when applying for the Amazon Prime Card, there is a possibility that a hard pull may occur. It is essential to be aware of this potential impact on your credit score and to make an informed decision before proceeding with the application. Remember to consider your individual financial situation and credit goals before applying for any credit card.