Does Amazon Prime automatically charge you after free trial?

In the world of online shopping, Amazon has become a household name. With its vast selection of products and convenient delivery options, it’s no wonder that millions of people have turned to Amazon for their shopping needs. One of the perks that Amazon offers its customers is a free trial of their premium service, Amazon Prime. But what happens after the trial period ends? Does Amazon Prime automatically charge you?

The answer is yes, Amazon Prime does automatically charge you after the free trial period. When you sign up for the free trial, you are required to provide your payment information. This is because Amazon wants to make it as easy as possible for you to continue using their service once the trial is over. If you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, your credit card will be charged for the full cost of an Amazon Prime membership.

It’s important to note that Amazon will send you a reminder email a few days before your trial period ends. This email will remind you that your free trial is about to expire and that you will be charged if you don’t cancel. However, it’s easy to overlook or ignore these emails, especially if you have a busy inbox.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. Simply go to your account settings and select the option to cancel.

Q: Will I get a refund if I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

A: If you cancel your Amazon Prime membership within the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund. After 30 days, you will not be eligible for a refund.

In conclusion, if you sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime, it’s important to remember that you will be automatically charged once the trial period ends. If you decide that Amazon Prime is not for you, be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial expires to avoid any unwanted charges.