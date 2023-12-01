Does Amazon have anything to do with Disney plus?

Amazon and Disney Plus: Exploring the Connection

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, two major players have emerged: Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. While both platforms offer a wide range of content, many users have wondered if there is any connection between the two. In this article, we will delve into the relationship between Amazon and Disney Plus, addressing common questions and shedding light on the matter.

Is Disney Plus available on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, Disney Plus is available on Amazon Prime Video. This means that if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can access Disney Plus content through the Amazon Prime Video app. However, it is important to note that Disney Plus is a separate subscription service, and you will need to sign up for it separately.

Can I subscribe to Disney Plus through Amazon?

No, you cannot subscribe to Disney Plus through Amazon. While you can access Disney Plus content on Amazon Prime Video, you will need to subscribe to Disney Plus directly through their official website or app. This means that you will have a separate billing and subscription for Disney Plus, even if you access it through Amazon Prime Video.

Are there any Disney Plus exclusive deals on Amazon?

Yes, there are exclusive deals between Disney Plus and Amazon. For example, Amazon offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions at a discounted price. This bundle provides users with access to a wide range of content from all three platforms.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus are separate streaming services, there is a connection between the two. Disney Plus is available on Amazon Prime Video, allowing users to access its content through the Amazon platform. However, it is important to note that Disney Plus subscriptions must be obtained separately from Amazon Prime memberships.