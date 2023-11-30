Does Amazon free trial charge you?

Does Amazon Prime Free Trial Charge You?

Introduction

Amazon Prime is a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals. Many people are attracted to the idea of trying out Amazon Prime through their free trial period, but there is often confusion surrounding whether or not the trial will charge you. In this article, we will explore the details of Amazon Prime’s free trial and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

What is Amazon Prime Free Trial?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to new members, allowing them to experience the benefits of the service without any upfront cost. During this trial period, users can enjoy all the perks of a regular Amazon Prime membership, including free shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Does Amazon Prime Free Trial Charge You?

Contrary to what some may believe, Amazon Prime’s free trial does not charge you upfront. However, it is important to note that at the end of the trial period, your membership will automatically convert to a paid subscription unless you cancel before the trial ends. This means that if you do not wish to continue with Amazon Prime, you must actively cancel your membership before the trial period concludes to avoid being charged.

FAQ

1. How do I cancel my Amazon Prime free trial?

To cancel your Amazon Prime free trial, simply go to your account settings and select “End Trial and Benefits.” This will prevent your membership from converting to a paid subscription at the end of the trial period.

2. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime free trial immediately after signing up?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime free trial immediately after signing up and still enjoy the benefits for the entire trial period. This way, you won’t have to worry about forgetting to cancel before the trial ends.

Conclusion

While Amazon Prime’s free trial does not charge you upfront, it is essential to remember that it will convert to a paid subscription if not canceled before the trial period ends. By understanding the terms and conditions of the trial, you can make an informed decision about whether or not to continue with Amazon Prime after the trial period.