Breaking News: NBCUniversal Announces Ownership of Peacock Streaming Service

In a surprising turn of events, NBCUniversal has officially confirmed its ownership of the popular streaming service, Peacock. This announcement comes as a shock to many who believed that ABC, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, had a stake in the platform. However, recent developments have clarified the ownership structure, putting all speculations to rest.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. Launched in July 2020, it quickly gained popularity among viewers for its extensive library and affordable subscription plans. With a vast array of content from NBCUniversal’s extensive catalog, Peacock has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts.

Ownership Clarification

Contrary to previous assumptions, ABC does not own Peacock. Instead, NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, holds full ownership of the streaming service. This clarification dispels any confusion surrounding the matter and provides a clear understanding of the platform’s ownership structure.

FAQ

Q: Who owns Peacock?

A: NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is the sole owner of Peacock.

Q: Is ABC affiliated with Peacock?

A: No, ABC does not have any ownership or affiliation with Peacock. The streaming service is solely owned NBCUniversal.

Q: Can I access ABC content on Peacock?

A: While Peacock offers a vast library of content, it primarily focuses on NBCUniversal’s catalog. ABC content is not available on the platform.

Q: How can I subscribe to Peacock?

A: To subscribe to Peacock, visit their official website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Subscription plans are available at various price points, including a free ad-supported option.

In conclusion, the recent announcement NBCUniversal has clarified the ownership of Peacock, confirming that ABC does not have any stake in the streaming service. As Peacock continues to grow in popularity, viewers can enjoy a wide range of content exclusively from NBCUniversal’s extensive catalog.