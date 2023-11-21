Does a Roku TV need an antenna?

In the era of streaming services and on-demand content, many people are cutting the cord and relying solely on streaming devices like Roku TVs for their entertainment needs. But with the rise of cord-cutting, a common question arises: does a Roku TV need an antenna? Let’s dive into this topic and explore the answer.

What is a Roku TV?

Before we delve into the question at hand, let’s clarify what a Roku TV actually is. A Roku TV is a smart TV that integrates the Roku streaming platform directly into the television. It allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, without the need for an external streaming device.

Do Roku TVs have built-in tuners?

Yes, Roku TVs do come equipped with built-in tuners. This means that they are capable of receiving over-the-air broadcast signals, just like traditional TVs. With a Roku TV, you can connect an antenna to access local channels and enjoy live TV without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Do you need an antenna for a Roku TV?

The answer to this question depends on your preferences and viewing habits. If you are satisfied with the streaming content available through the Roku platform and have no interest in watching live TV or local channels, then you do not need an antenna. However, if you want to access local news, sports, or other live broadcasts, then connecting an antenna to your Roku TV is necessary.

How to connect an antenna to a Roku TV?

Connecting an antenna to a Roku TV is a straightforward process. Simply plug the antenna into the coaxial input on the back of the TV, go to the TV’s settings menu, and scan for available channels. Once the scan is complete, you can access the local channels switching to the “Antenna TV” input on your Roku TV.

In conclusion, while a Roku TV does not necessarily require an antenna, it can be a valuable addition for those who want to access local channels and live TV. The built-in tuner in Roku TVs allows for easy integration with an antenna, providing users with a versatile entertainment experience that combines streaming services and traditional broadcast television.