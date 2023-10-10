Drivers Selling Demerit Points on the Black Market through Social Media

Drivers in Queensland, and across Australia, are reportedly participating in an illegal scheme where demerit points are being sold for cash on social media platforms. As advanced traffic cameras catch more drivers breaking the law, the demand for demerit point removal increases. This has created an opportunity for drivers to profit selling their demerit points to others.

The demerit points exchange scheme is illegal and poses a significant risk to the safety of other drivers on the road. Criminal lawyer Ron Behlau warns that participants in this illegal behavior should be concerned because they can face punishment for their actions.

Although online platforms typically prohibit the sale of illegal items, the exchange of demerit points is slipping through the cracks. Facebook pages have been created specifically for the buying and selling of demerit points, with one post even labeled as a “demerit and fines sale.”

While the price tag on these demerit points may be temptingly low, drivers who participate in this scheme may face hefty fines or even jail time. Behlau explains that swearing a false declaration, which is necessary for this exchange, is an offense in itself and can be considered perverting the course of justice, carrying a maximum penalty of seven years.

It is crucial for drivers to remember that selling demerit points is illegal and undermines the purpose of demerit systems in place to keep the roads safe. Queensland Police are currently unable to comment on the matter, but it is expected that measures will be taken to crack down on this black market activity.

Sources: 9News

Definitions:

– Demerit points: Points that are assigned to a driver’s license when a traffic offense is committed. Accumulating a certain number of demerit points can result in penalties such as fines, license suspension, or mandatory driver education.

– Scheme: A plan or system put in place to achieve a particular goal, often with an element of deception or illegality.

– Illegal: Prohibited law, not allowed or authorized.

– Black market: An informal market where goods or services are traded illegally or outside of the official channels of commerce.

– Traffic cameras: Cameras installed on roads to monitor and enforce traffic laws.

– Criminal lawyer: A lawyer who specializes in representing clients charged with criminal offenses.