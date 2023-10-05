The Dodgers Prepare to Face the Diamondbacks in the NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers will go head to head with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series, which begins on Saturday. The Diamondbacks secured their spot in the NLDS after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Dodgers won eight out of thirteen regular-season games against Arizona. Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, acknowledges the familiarity between the two teams and expresses excitement for the upcoming series.

Although the Diamondbacks clinched a wild-card berth late in the regular season, their staff ace, Zac Gallen, will not start Game 1 of the NLDS. Instead, right-hander Merrill Kelly is expected to take the mound for the Diamondbacks with Gallen likely to start Game 2. For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will be the starting pitcher in Game 1, while Bobby Miller is anticipated to start Game 2.

As the Dodgers plan their 26-man roster for the NLDS, which must be submitted on Saturday morning, decisions regarding the pitching staff and innings distribution need to be made. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman acknowledges that there will be tough decisions due to the team’s deep roster of talented pitchers.

Prior to the NLDS, the Dodgers played an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium in front of a small crowd. It provided an opportunity for some pitchers to showcase their skills and for rookies to get some playing time. Miguel Rojas, who had been hit a pitch earlier, participated in batting practice and the intrasquad game without any adverse effects.

The Dodgers are eager to face the Diamondbacks and are confident in their talented roster and depth going into the NLDS.

