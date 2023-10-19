The Dodgers Bullpen in 2023: A Major Asset for the Team

The Dodgers had some initial struggles with their bullpen at the start of the 2023 season, but they managed to overcome adversity and turn it into one of the team’s most dominant parts. It’s interesting to note that while the starting rotation faced challenges, the bullpen stepped up to the plate.

One of the key contributors to the bullpen’s success was veteran right-hander Shelby Miller. In his first year with the Dodgers, Miller proved to be a valuable asset. Despite dealing with an injury, he managed to play in 36 games and showcased his exceptional skills. With an impressive ERA of 1.71 and a WHIP of 0.96, Miller demonstrated his efficiency on the mound. He also struck out 42 batters over 42 innings.

Miller took to social media, like many other Dodgers players, to express his gratitude to the fans for their support throughout the season. As a free agent, it remains uncertain whether he will return to the Dodgers for another season. While the team would love to have him back, Miller’s outstanding performance this year could attract significant interest from other teams.

Although his future with the Dodgers is uncertain, it is undeniable that Miller had a career year in Los Angeles. It’s likely that another team will offer him a lucrative contract, given his performance. While fans hope for his return, it’s important to acknowledge that this might have been his final season with the Dodgers. In that case, we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Overall, the Dodgers bullpen emerged as a major strength for the team in the 2023 season, overcoming early struggles to become a dominant force. Shelby Miller played a pivotal role in their success and is now faced with the decision of whether to continue his career with the Dodgers or explore opportunities elsewhere.

