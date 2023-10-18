In the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired designated hitter JD Martinez, and he proved to be an invaluable addition to the team. Despite signing for a modest $10 million, Martinez brought a powerful bat to the table and significantly boosted the LA offense. Throughout the regular season, the Dodgers set records, thanks in large part to Martinez’s contributions.

Although the team struggled in the playoffs, Martinez managed to hit a home run in Game 2 of their series, making him the sole player to do so. With the conclusion of the season, Martinez took to social media to express his gratitude to the Dodgers fans and organization. However, it remains uncertain whether he will return for the next season.

Martinez’s primary goal in joining the Dodgers was to enhance his value in the baseball world, and he successfully achieved that with a stellar season. He recorded a batting average of .271 and hit 33 home runs, driving in a total of 103 runs. It was undoubtedly a resurgent year for Martinez, benefiting both himself and the team.

If Martinez decides to part ways with the Dodgers, his tenure will be remembered as one of the franchise’s greatest free agent signings. Although the team fell short of their ultimate goal, Martinez created many unforgettable moments during his time with the Dodgers. Notably, he reached his 300th career home run milestone while demonstrating professionalism throughout.

The LA Dodgers extend their best wishes to Martinez should he choose a different path in the upcoming offseason. His presence will undoubtedly be missed, but his impact on the team’s success will not be forgotten.

[Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports]

Definitions:

– Designated hitter: A player in baseball who is designated to bat in place of the pitcher.

– Resurgent: Exhibiting a revival or recovery.

– Batting average: The ratio of a player’s hits to their total number of at-bats.

– Milestone: A significant and notable achievement or event.

Source: The source article was used as the basis for this rewritten article.