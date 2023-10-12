Clayton Kershaw Uncertain About his Future in Baseball

Clayton Kershaw, the renowned pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is uncertain about his future in baseball. After the Dodgers’ elimination from the postseason, Kershaw expressed uncertainty about whether he will retire or continue playing for the 2023 season.

Kershaw had a disappointing end to the season, facing eight batters in Game 1 and recording just one out. Reflecting on his performance, he expressed disappointment in not being able to help the team win the series.

In recent years, Kershaw has signed one-year contracts with the Dodgers. Last fall, he quickly decided to return for the 2022 season, signing a one-year, $20 million contract. However, his decision for the upcoming offseason remains uncertain due to a shoulder issue he has been dealing with.

During a June start in Colorado, Kershaw left after experiencing shoulder discomfort. He later underwent an MRI, the results of which have not been disclosed. He spent six weeks on the injured list and returned as a compromised pitcher with decreased fastball velocity and command.

Kershaw’s future will likely depend on further examination of his shoulder. If surgery is recommended, it is unclear whether he would choose to undergo the extensive rehabilitation and recovery process necessary to return to the game.

As Kershaw contemplates his future, he remains guarded about his health and decision-making process, stating that he is uncertain about how he will approach the offseason and whether he will continue playing baseball.

