New Integration Enables Faster Agreement Completion with DocuSign and WhatsApp

Consumers worldwide are increasingly relying on mobile devices for communication and business transactions. In response to this trend, DocuSign, the global leader in e-signature and intelligent agreements, has announced the launch of WhatsApp Delivery. This integration allows users to close deals faster utilizing the popular messaging platform. With this expansion, customers can reach signers through their preferred communication platforms, ensuring real-time notifications, direct links to agreements, and secure signing.

According to Mangesh Bhandarkar, GVP of Product Management at DocuSign, “WhatsApp delivery for eSignature plays a pivotal role in DocuSign’s mission to simplify the agreement process and truly enable our users to meet signers where they are, at virtually any time.” This integration demonstrates DocuSign’s commitment to creating a frictionless, end-to-end agreement experience tailored to individual preferences.

Key benefits of WhatsApp Delivery include increased transaction speed, expanded reach to more than 2 billion users in over 180 countries, enhanced user experience, and prioritized privacy. Documents delivered via WhatsApp are signed nearly 7 times faster compared to those sent via email. By offering multiple mobile-friendly methods for processing agreements, DocuSign provides users with flexibility and convenience. Moreover, DocuSign’s encryption and tamper-evident features, combined with WhatsApp’s leading privacy measures, ensure that notifications are always securely delivered.

This integration builds on DocuSign’s multi-channel delivery strategy, following the successful introduction of SMS Delivery earlier this year. Users have experienced faster turnaround times and higher response rates when agreements are shared through alternate modalities. More than 50% of DocuSign eSignature agreements delivered via WhatsApp are completed within 15 minutes or less, highlighting the accelerated speed of transactions. WhatsApp Delivery will be available globally as part of the Multi-Channel Delivery offering for eSignature customers in the Standard and above tiers.

DocuSign’s mission is to redefine how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier, and more trusted. With over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries, DocuSign continues to simplify the process of doing business and improve people’s lives.

FAQ

What is WhatsApp Delivery?

WhatsApp Delivery is an integration between DocuSign and the popular messaging platform, allowing users to send real-time notifications, direct links to agreements, and enable quick, secure signing.

Why is WhatsApp Delivery important?

WhatsApp Delivery plays a pivotal role in DocuSign’s mission to simplify the agreement process and meet users’ preferences. It offers increased transaction speed, expanded reach, enhanced user experience, and prioritized privacy.

How fast are agreements signed via WhatsApp compared to email?

Agreements delivered via WhatsApp are signed nearly 7 times faster than those sent via email.

Can anyone use WhatsApp Delivery?

WhatsApp Delivery will be available globally as part of the Multi-Channel Delivery offering for DocuSign eSignature customers in the Standard and above tiers.

How does DocuSign ensure security and privacy with WhatsApp Delivery?

DocuSign protects highly confidential information encrypting and making every document tamper-evident. WhatsApp’s leading privacy features provide additional reliability, ensuring secure delivery of notifications.