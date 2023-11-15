New Article: The Advantages of Closing Deals with WhatsApp and DocuSign Integration

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app with over 2 billion users worldwide, has joined forces with DocuSign, a leading eSignature platform, to revolutionize business transactions. The integration, called WhatsApp Delivery, allows businesses to send real-time notifications to users, providing direct access to agreements and enabling fast and secure signing.

In today’s mobile-centric world, where speed and convenience are paramount, this partnership addresses the increasing reliance on mobile devices for communication. DocuSign recognizes the importance of modern and flexible solutions that expedite transactions while giving signers the choice of how they want to receive and sign contracts.

With this integration, WhatsApp Delivery offers faster transactions compared to traditional email methods. Agreements delivered through WhatsApp are signed almost seven times faster than those sent via email. This efficiency not only saves time but also increases productivity for businesses.

The collaboration between WhatsApp and DocuSign has significantly expanded the reach of this technology. With WhatsApp’s extensive global presence in more than 180 countries, businesses can now leverage this platform to reach a wider audience and close deals seamlessly.

By integrating alerts directly within the messaging application, signing contracts has become more convenient than ever. Users have greater flexibility and choice in how they interact with these agreements, enhancing the overall user experience.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and make strides in the business world, parent company Meta recognizes the monetization potential of business messaging. This strategic move aims to offset losses incurred through their metaverse efforts.

In addition to this collaboration, DocuSign has also partnered with identity verification firm Onfido to enhance its verification process. Through the deployment of Liveness Detection for ID Verification, businesses can now benefit from improved trust, compliance, and a simplified user experience.

This groundbreaking integration of WhatsApp and DocuSign is a testament to the increasing digitalization of business transactions. By embracing innovative technologies and modern solutions, businesses can streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and provide a seamless experience for their customers.

FAQ:

Q: What is WhatsApp Delivery?

A: WhatsApp Delivery is a new integration between WhatsApp and DocuSign that enables businesses to send real-time notifications and allow for fast and secure signing of agreements.

Q: How does WhatsApp Delivery benefit businesses?

A: WhatsApp Delivery offers faster transactions compared to traditional email methods, reaching a larger audience of over 2 billion WhatsApp users worldwide.

Q: How does DocuSign enhance its verification process?

A: DocuSign has partnered with identity verification firm Onfido to deploy Liveness Detection for ID Verification, which utilizes AI to match the signer’s video selfie with their ID photo, improving trust, compliance, and user experience.