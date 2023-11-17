New Integration Between DocuSign and WhatsApp Enables Seamless Digital Contract Signing

DocuSign, a leading provider of electronic signature solutions, has recently announced a significant integration with the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp. This collaboration, known as WhatsApp Delivery, revolutionizes the way businesses handle digital contracts allowing users to easily receive, send, read, and sign them in real-time.

The importance of mobile devices in professional communication cannot be overstated, with over 12 million active WhatsApp users and nearly 80% of Australians owning a smartphone. The integration of WhatsApp Delivery has the potential to greatly enhance productivity for businesses across the country.

The integration boasts several key benefits for users. Firstly, agreements delivered through WhatsApp can be processed approximately seven times faster than those sent via email, resulting in significantly improved transaction speeds.

Additionally, WhatsApp’s vast user base of 2 billion individuals worldwide enables seamless connectivity with almost any signer, maximizing the reach and accessibility of the messaging platform. The integration ensures an enhanced user experience, providing customers with greater flexibility, choice, and convenience in the process of agreement processing. Moreover, it prioritizes privacy combining the robust end-to-end encryption and security features of both DocuSign and WhatsApp.

Anecdotal evidence from Josh Bell, General Manager at Guzman Y Gomez, highlights the effectiveness of WhatsApp Delivery: “DocuSign has transformed our HR team’s operations. They can now focus on strategic initiatives, employee engagement, and talent acquisition without the burden of administrative tasks. The simplicity and intuitive interface of WhatsApp Delivery have streamlined our hiring and onboarding process to a great extent.”

Shaun McLagan, Group Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at DocuSign, further emphasizes the company’s dedication to simplifying the agreement process. McLagan explains that DocuSign is committed to offering users flexibility enabling them to reach signers wherever they are and through their preferred communication channels.

As customer preferences evolve, DocuSign remains at the forefront of e-signature innovation, being the sole provider that offers various delivery options such as SMS, email, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp. McLagan emphasizes how this diverse range of options caters to individual needs, ensuring a seamless and personalized end-to-end agreement experience.

This latest integration is a testament to DocuSign’s multi-channel delivery strategy, which has proven to be highly effective. More than 50% of DocuSign eSignature agreements delivered through WhatsApp are completed within just 15 minutes or less, demonstrating the significant impact alternative modalities can have on transaction speed.

WhatsApp Delivery will be made available globally as part of the Multi-Channel Delivery SKU, catering to eSignature customers in the Standard tier and above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is WhatsApp Delivery?

A: WhatsApp Delivery is a new integration between DocuSign and WhatsApp that allows users to receive, send, read, and digitally sign contracts in real-time through the popular messaging platform.

Q: How does WhatsApp Delivery enhance productivity?

A: WhatsApp Delivery enables faster processing of agreements compared to email, improving transaction speeds. It also expands the reach for signers as WhatsApp has a vast user base of 2 billion individuals worldwide.

Q: Is WhatsApp Delivery secure?

A: Yes, WhatsApp Delivery prioritizes privacy and security leveraging the comprehensive end-to-end encryption and security features of both DocuSign and WhatsApp.

Q: Will WhatsApp Delivery be available to all DocuSign customers?

A: WhatsApp Delivery will be available globally and sold as part of the Multi-Channel Delivery SKU. It will be accessible to eSignature customers in the Standard tier and above.

Q: How has WhatsApp Delivery impacted businesses?

A: The integration has significantly streamlined operations, allowing HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives and talent acquisition rather than administrative tasks. It has also accelerated the hiring and onboarding process for many businesses.