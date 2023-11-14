New Feature from DocuSign: Streamlining Contract Signings through WhatsApp

E-communications and intelligent agreements company, DocuSign, has introduced an innovative feature that promises faster and more secure communications for its customers. By integrating its eSignature functionality into WhatsApp, DocuSign enables users to send contract links directly through the messaging platform, resulting in faster and more streamlined signing processes. According to research conducted DocuSign, agreements sent via WhatsApp were signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email.

During beta testing, more than half of the agreements sent through WhatsApp were signed in 15 minutes or less, highlighting the efficiency of this new feature. This development comes as part of DocuSign’s broader strategy to enhance multi-channel delivery options. In January, the company introduced an SMS delivery service, reaffirming its commitment to meeting the evolving communication preferences of its users.

DocuSign’s decision to integrate its services with WhatsApp is driven British consumers’ increasing reliance on social messaging platforms as opposed to email accounts. By capitalizing on this shift in consumer behavior, the company aims to cater to its customers’ habits and preferences more effectively.

In addition to expediting the signing process, DocuSign emphasizes the privacy and expanded reach offered its WhatsApp integration. By facilitating the signing of agreements through WhatsApp, DocuSign provides a convenient and secure solution for over two billion users across 180 countries.

While commenting on the partnership between DocuSign and WhatsApp, Nikila Srinivasan, VP of business messaging at Meta (WhatsApp’s parent company), expressed her excitement about the new collaboration, envisioning a future where seamless communications and agreements are accessible to everyone.

FAQs:

1. What is DocuSign?

DocuSign is an e-communications and intelligent agreements company that offers electronic signature software, facilitating secure and efficient contract signings.

2. What is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and multimedia securely and instantly.

3. How does the DocuSign-WhatsApp integration benefit users?

The integration allows DocuSign customers to send contract links directly through WhatsApp, enabling faster and more secure signings. Agreements sent via WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email.

4. How does DocuSign address the changing communication preferences of its users?

DocuSign recognizes that British consumers are increasingly using social messaging platforms like WhatsApp instead of email. By integrating its services with WhatsApp, DocuSign caters to this shift in consumer behavior and provides a more convenient and efficient signing experience.

Sources:

– [Original source articledomain.com](https://articledomain.com)