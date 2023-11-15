DocuSign Revolutionizes Contract Signing with WhatsApp Integration

DocuSign, the leading e-communications and intelligent agreements company, has unveiled an innovative feature that allows its users to send links to contracts directly via WhatsApp. This integration aims to enhance communication speed and security for DocuSign’s customers.

Traditionally, agreements sent over email have been the norm. However, DocuSign’s research shows that contracts sent via WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster. In fact, during beta testing, more than half of the agreements sent through WhatsApp were signed in just 15 minutes or less.

Recognizing the shift in consumer behavior towards social messaging platforms, DocuSign has been proactive in expanding its multi-channel delivery capabilities. Earlier this year, the company introduced an SMS delivery service, and now with the WhatsApp integration, it caters to the growing number of users relying on social messaging platforms.

The introduction of the WhatsApp feature not only accelerates the signing process but also ensures privacy and extends DocuSign’s reach to over two billion WhatsApp users across 180 countries. By leveraging the secure infrastructure of WhatsApp, DocuSign empowers users to sign documents conveniently and securely.

Nikila Srinivasan, the VP of business messaging at Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, expressed excitement about the partnership between DocuSign and WhatsApp. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both companies to create a world where seamless and efficient digital transactions are accessible to everyone.

