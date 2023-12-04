Welcome to Documented: Your Source for Immigrant News in New York

Dear readers,

We are excited to introduce Documented, your go-to source for news and information related to New York’s immigrant communities. As a nonprofit news organization, our mission is to provide timely, accurate, and relevant coverage on immigration policy and the issues affecting immigrants in New York.

Our WeChat official account, “纽约移民记事网Documented (New York Immigrant Chronicle),” is designed to bridge the gap between traditional news delivery and direct communication with our readers. We believe that creating an interactive platform on WeChat, we can establish a direct line of contact with our audience, deliver news more effectively, and better understand the topics that matter most to you.

Through our WeChat account, you can connect directly with our Chinese journalists adding “docunyc” as your WeChat ID. We encourage you to share news tips, share what’s happening in your community, and bring attention to issues that concern you. We value your feedback and appreciate your role in helping us improve the quality and relevance of our news coverage.

At Documented, we cover a wide range of topics that impact immigrant communities, including immigration policy interpretation, labor rights, housing, health and safety, finance, and resources and services for immigrants. Our goal is to provide comprehensive coverage that addresses the needs and interests of our diverse readership.

We understand that language barriers can often hinder access to vital information for immigrants. That’s why we have assembled a team of correspondents who specialize in English, Chinese, Spanish, and Creole, making us the only news organization in New York to cover news in four languages.

Our WeChat official account is just the beginning of our efforts to establish an online community of Chinese immigrants in New York. We invite you to join us on this journey scanning the QR code or searching for “纽约移民记事网Documented” on WeChat. Together, let’s stay informed, share knowledge, and create positive change for our immigrant communities.

