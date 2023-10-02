TikTok Documentary Explores the Story of Influencer Involved in Murders

A new ITV documentary, titled “TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral,” will delve into the shocking story of Mahek Bukhari, a TikTok influencer who was involved in the murders of two men on the A46. The series aims to explore how Bukhari utilized her online platform before plotting the crimes and provides an intimate insight into the world of TikTok influencers.

The murders of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 years old, were motivated revenge after Mr. Hussain blackmailed Bukhari’s mother, Ansreen Bukhari, with explicit photos. Mahek Bukhari, along with her mother and two others, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan, were found guilty of the murders, while three other defendants were jailed for manslaughter.

Following the trial, Mahek Bukhari was sentenced to 31 years and 8 months in prison. However, she plans to appeal her conviction, and others involved are also considering appeals.

The documentary series aims to shed light on the dark side of social media, exploring the impact of platforms like TikTok on human behavior. Each episode will tell a harrowing story, with the victims at the heart of the narrative. It will also feature never-before-seen footage of the cases and detailed accounts of the police investigations.

Nine Lives, the production company behind the series, intends to provide an intimate insight into each TikTok influencer and examine the dynamics at play. The use of social media as a tool in criminal activities has reshaped the true crime genre.

“TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral” promises exclusive interviews with those closest to the case, offering a unique perspective on the events. The series ultimately aims to shed light on the issues of coercive control, manipulation, and violence prevalent in today’s digital age.

Sources:

– Leicestershire Live