Documenta Releases Statement on Ruangrupa Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Documenta, the German art exhibition, has once again found itself embroiled in controversy over allegations of antisemitism. In a recent statement, the exhibition organization addressed the actions of two members of the Indonesian collective Ruangrupa, who allegedly liked and then unliked social media posts in support of Palestine. This comes as Israel orders a “complete siege” of Gaza in response to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last year, Documenta faced criticism for including Palestinian artists while allegedly excluding Israeli artists, as well as featuring representations of Jews that were deemed antisemitic some politicians. Ruangrupa denied participating in a boycott of Israeli artists and issued an apology after a Taring Padi piece was removed from the exhibition.

Earlier this year, a committee tasked with evaluating Documenta 15 labelled the exhibition as an “echo chamber” of anti-Israel sentiment. This controversy continues to overshadow the forthcoming edition of Documenta, which is set to take place in 2027.

In a surprising move, Documenta released a statement about Ruangrupa, even though the collective is not involved in organizing the upcoming show and their edition concluded more than a year ago. It is rare for biennials to speak out against their curators, past or present.

The managing director of Documenta, Andreas Hoffmann, wrote the statement, denouncing the alleged interaction of two Ruangrupa members with social media posts about protests in support of Palestine. Hoffmann called their actions “intolerable and unacceptable.” In Germany, such actions have been controversial, with a court even upholding a police ban on an event commemorating the Palestinian Nakba earlier this year, due to concerns of antisemitism.

Hoffmann stated that Documenta distances itself from these protests and claimed that the Ruangrupa members had acknowledged their actions as mistakes. However, specific details, such as the nature of the posts, the social media platform used, and the identity of the members, were not disclosed.

Documenta aims to rebuild trust with the Jewish community and the general public following allegations of antisemitism during last year’s exhibition. Hoffmann emphasized the need to actively oppose all forms of antisemitism and called for a more successful discussion and understanding of the antisemitism scandal at Documenta 15.

