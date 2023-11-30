First Aid for Unconsciousness: Debunking Dangerous Myths

In a world driven social media, it’s important to discern fact from fiction, especially when it comes to matters as critical as first aid. Recently, a viral video circulated on various platforms claiming that pressing on the area under the nose could revive an unconscious individual. However, medical experts are quick to dismiss this claim as potentially harmful and ineffective.

Dr. Mursyid Bustami, a renowned expert in emergency care, emphasized that proper first aid for unconsciousness should always involve seeking professional medical help and performing CPR if necessary. The act of slapping or pressing on the philtrum – the groove between the nose and upper lip – can impede prompt medical treatment, leading to potentially disastrous consequences, particularly in cases of cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Instead, when faced with an unconscious person, it is crucial to determine their level of unconsciousness gently patting their shoulder or other body parts without causing harm. Simultaneously, emergency services must be contacted immediately. CPR should be administered promptly if the person shows no signs of breathing or a heartbeat. The human brain can sustain irreversible damage if deprived of oxygen for an extended period, underlining the urgency of swift and appropriate action.

Dr. Bobi Prabowo, an expert in emergency medicine, highlighted that the actions depicted in the viral video do not align with internationally recognized Basic Life Support (BLS) procedures. These protocols, followed trained first aid providers and emergency responders, prioritize checking for responsiveness, ensuring adequate breathing, contacting emergency services, and, if available, utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED) to analyze the heart’s rhythm.

In conclusion, it is imperative to rely on accurate information and seek guidance from medical professionals to administer proper first aid. Sharing misleading videos or advice not only delays the necessary medical care but can also lead to severe consequences for the unconscious individual. Let’s prioritize accurate information and responsible sharing to ensure the well-being of those around us.

FAQs

What should I do if someone becomes unconscious?

If someone becomes unconscious, first check their level of responsiveness gently patting their shoulder. If there is no response, call emergency services immediately and start CPR if there are no signs of breathing or a heartbeat.

Can pressing on the area under the nose revive an unconscious person?

No, pressing on the area under the nose is not an effective method for reviving an unconscious person. It is vital to seek professional medical care and follow proper CPR procedures instead.

What are the potential consequences of inappropriate first aid for unconsciousness?

Inappropriate and unnecessary actions, like slapping or pressing on the philtrum, can delay proper medical attention and cause further harm, including brain damage, particularly in cases of cardiac or respiratory arrest.

What are the internationally recognized procedures for first aid in unconsciousness?

Internationally recognized Basic Life Support (BLS) procedures involve checking responsiveness, ensuring breathing, calling emergency services, and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) if available, along with performing CPR if necessary.