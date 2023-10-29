New COVID-19 Vaccines Aim to Boost Immunity Against Omicron Variant

As the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant continues to spread across Canada, health experts are emphasizing the importance of getting the newly formulated COVID-19 vaccines to protect against this variant. While initial vaccine campaigns were highly successful in driving vaccination rates for the primary two doses, experts are concerned that public awareness efforts for boosters have been lacking in comparison.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, believes that there is a sense of “COVID amnesia” among the population, which may be contributing to lower uptake of the booster shots. Despite having at least one updated mRNA vaccine available in every province and territory, Dr. Muhajarine suggests that communication efforts to highlight the importance of these vaccines have been suboptimal.

To address this issue, some provinces, like British Columbia, have taken a more proactive approach. They are sending text or email messages to individuals who have already received their initial vaccine series, notifying them when it’s their turn to get the new shot. These invitations are sent in order of vulnerability, ensuring that those at highest risk receive priority.

When describing these new vaccines, experts emphasize that they are not simply boosters but rather new vaccine formulations that elicit an immune response to the current circulating variant. The term “booster” may give the impression that previous doses are sufficient, while in reality, protection against the XBB.1.5 variant requires this updated vaccine.

Ensuring widespread understanding and awareness of the importance of these vaccines is crucial. The Public Health Agency of Canada acknowledges that the advertising budget has decreased, but they are implementing targeted campaigns for higher-risk individuals. Local public health units are also doing their best to promote the updated COVID-19 vaccine within limited budgets.

Ultimately, everyone aged six months and older is recommended to receive the XBB.1.5 vaccine if it has been six months or longer since their last dose. By getting vaccinated, individuals can help protect themselves and others against the Omicron variant and contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

FAQs

1. What is the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant?

The XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant is a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It emerged as a more transmissible form of the original Omicron variant and has become dominant across Canada.

2. Why is it important to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

The updated COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, which is currently driving a rise in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, immunity from previous vaccine doses or infections tends to wane after about six months, making it crucial to receive the updated vaccine to maintain strong protection against the variant.

3. What is the difference between a booster dose and a new vaccine formulation?

A booster dose refers to an additional dose of a vaccine given after the primary series to enhance or extend immunity. However, in the case of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, it is not a booster dose but a new vaccine formulation specifically designed to elicit an immune response against the XBB.1.5 variant. This new formulation is needed to provide protection against the variant, rather than simply boosting previous vaccine doses.

4. How are provinces promoting the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

Provinces and territories have information posted on their websites regarding eligibility and where to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Some provinces, like British Columbia, have implemented proactive approaches such as sending text or email messages to notify individuals when it’s their turn to get the new shot. Public health units are also utilizing various channels, including traditional and social media, to increase awareness of the vaccine.