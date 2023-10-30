The New Era of Doctor Who: Where to Watch and What to Expect

Doctor Who fans in the U.S. have found themselves in a web of confusion when it comes to finding the right platforms to watch their favorite show. But fear not, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of where to watch and what to expect in the new era of Doctor Who.

First things first, if you’re eagerly awaiting the 60th anniversary specials featuring the iconic David Tennant and the highly anticipated debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+. This streaming service will be your go-to for all the new Doctor Who content, except for fans in the UK and Ireland who can catch these specials on BBC.

But what about the previous seasons and the classic episodes? Here’s the scoop:

For fans looking to catch up on the modern era of Doctor Who, starting from the Ninth Doctor’s (Christopher Eccleston) iconic return in 2005, you’ll want to head over to Max for seasons 1-13. This means you can relive the adventures of the Tenth Doctor (Tennant), Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith), Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi), and Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) all in one place.

Now, if you’re feeling nostalgic and yearn for the “classic” Doctor Who episodes, tracing back to William Hartnell’s portrayal of the First Doctor in the 1960s, you’ll want to check out BritBox. This streaming service offers both a standalone app and a Prime Video streaming channel, making it a convenient choice for fans. You’ll find everything from the First Doctor to the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCann) in this treasure trove of nostalgia. BritBox also includes additional specials such as the “Doctors Revisited” specials from 2013 and the 1981 Sarah Jane Smith spin-off “K9 & Company: A Girl’s Best Friend.”

With Disney+ becoming the new home for Doctor Who, starting from November 25 with the release of the first 60th anniversary special, fans can expect a fresh era of adventures. So buckle up, set your TARDIS to the right streaming service, and get ready for exciting new episodes, thrilling specials, and the enduring magic of the Doctor Who universe.

