New Petition Calls for Reinstatement of Suspended Doctor

A petition has been launched in support of Dr. Yipeng Ge, a medical resident who was suspended from his residency at the University of Ottawa. The doctor’s suspension came after he posted pro-Palestinian messages on social media, expressing criticism of Israel. The petition, which has garnered over 65,000 signatures, calls for the reversal of Dr. Ge’s suspension and urges the university to conduct a thorough investigation into the decision.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Ge’s suspension began when Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, accused Dr. Ge of antisemitism due to his pro-Palestinian posts. However, instead of providing direct quotes from Dr. Freedhoff’s accusations, it can be understood that he believed Dr. Ge’s social media posts were an example of antisemitism. Screenshots of the alleged posts were shared on Dr. Freedhoff’s social media platforms, though some of the posts have since been removed.

The University of Ottawa spokesperson, Jesse Robichaud, confirmed that they have received complaints regarding a possible breach of professional standards Dr. Ge. While interim measures have been taken, the specific details of these measures have not been disclosed. Dr. Ge confirmed his suspension but declined to comment further on the situation.

Dr. Ge’s case has drawn attention to other incidents involving doctors facing consequences due to their social media posts about the conflict in Gaza. Last month, a nephrologist was suspended from Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital after sharing pro-Palestinian views online. These incidents highlight the growing impact of social media on professional careers and the challenges posed expressing political opinions in a public forum.

The petition demands an apology from the University of Ottawa and emphasizes the importance of advocating for the human rights of Palestinians. It also calls for a comprehensive investigation into the decision to suspend Dr. Ge. The university has stated that a subcommittee will examine whether Dr. Ge violated their policies on social media and professionalism.

As the process unfolds, Dr. Ge will continue to receive his full salary and benefits. The outcome of this case will likely have broader implications for medical professionals navigating social media and expressing their political beliefs in the future.

