Doctor Resigns from Medical Board Amidst Social Media Controversy

A doctor and medical resident at the University of Ottawa has stepped down from his position on the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) board of directors following a social media controversy. Dr. Yipeng Ge faced criticism in November when a colleague shared his pro-Palestinian messages that criticized Israel’s actions during the Israel-Hamas war. The posts expressed support for the Palestinian cause and highlighted issues such as apartheid and settler colonialism.

In a resignation letter published on Friday, Dr. Ge accused the CMA leadership of bullying, harassment, and intimidation in response to his social media posts. He expressed concerns about the organization’s failure to address anti-Palestinian racism and create a safe environment for him on the board.

The CMA issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging Dr. Ge’s resignation and stating that a restorative process had been agreed upon to repair relationships. The organization emphasized its commitment to denouncing antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism, and Islamophobia in all forms.

Dr. Ge had also faced consequences at the University of Ottawa, where he was suspended from his residency in the public health and preventative medicine program. The university stated that complaints had been received regarding a potential breach of professional standards. Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor at the university, drew attention to Dr. Ge’s posts and labeled them as antisemitic. Despite the suspension, Dr. Ge continued to receive his full salary and benefits.

This recent controversy has highlighted the challenges associated with expressing political opinions on social media platforms, especially for healthcare professionals in public roles. It raises important questions about the balance between free speech rights and professional responsibilities. Moving forward, there is a need for organizations to provide clarity and guidance on the expectations regarding social media usage and the potential consequences for violating professional standards.