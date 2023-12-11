Fortville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

In a shocking development, a 24-year-old man from Fortville, Indiana has been charged with possession of child pornography. The investigation was launched after the Indiana State Police received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child porn material that had been uploaded to Snapchat. The evidence submitted for review revealed disturbing images of underage children engaged in sexual acts, with adults present.

Following the digital trail left behind the offender, the police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home. By tracing the IP address and utilizing Google Analytics, they were able to identify the individual responsible as Brandon Douglas Nelson, aged 24. On March 15, 2023, law enforcement officers executed the search warrant at Nelson’s apartment, where they discovered further evidence of his illegal activities.

During the interview with the police, Nelson admitted to creating the Gmail account associated with the child pornography uploads when he was just 12 or 13 years old. Shockingly, he claimed that he had initially created the account for “gaming purposes.” While he confessed to viewing child pornography a few times through the Tumbler application, he denied having any hidden files on his phone. However, investigators found child pornography material on an SD card seized from his home, and Nelson reluctantly acknowledged that he had likely downloaded those images.

Further examination of devices seized from Nelson’s residence unveiled additional evidence of his criminal activities. Although some pornographic images and videos had been deleted, the investigators were able to recover enough data to build a strong case against him. In total, over 25 files of child pornography were found across Nelson’s devices, each depicting explicit sexual acts involving minors.

As a result of the compelling evidence against him, Nelson faces multiple charges of child pornography possession. He has been charged with 12 counts of possession of child porn with an aggravating factor, classified as a Level 5 felony, and 13 counts of possession of child porn, classified as a Level 6 felony. A jury trial has been scheduled for April 16, 2024, where Nelson’s fate will be determined. This case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and action against individuals who perpetrate such heinous crimes and exploit vulnerable children.