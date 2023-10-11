Doc Martin Season 10 Coming to PBS Passport in November

After nearly two decades on and off the air, the popular British series Doc Martin came to an end with its tenth season in 2022. This beloved show, starring Martin Clunes as the cranky yet endearing Dr. Martin Bamford, has gained a loyal following on both sides of the pond.

While British series often take some time to make their way to American TV, the rise of streaming platforms has sped up the process. However, despite the availability of the show on streaming service Acorn TV, there are many fans who have not had the opportunity to watch the show’s final season.

Fortunately, PBS continues to be a reliable source for second-run episodes of Doc Martin. This hasn’t changed with the advent of streaming, as the show is now available on PBS Passport, in addition to PBS stations. This means that fans who may have missed out on the final season can finally catch up starting November 1, 2023.

The release of the trailer for Doc Martin Season 10 has created even more excitement among fans. With its signature blend of quirky characters, charming setting, and hilarious situations, the final season promises to be a fitting conclusion to this long-standing series.

So mark your calendars and get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Martin Bamford as Doc Martin Season 10 premieres on PBS Passport. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see how the story unfolds and bid farewell to a beloved character.

