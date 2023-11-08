Exotic Wildlife Preserve Owner Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

In a shocking turn of events, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of an exotic wildlife preserve and a prominent figure on the hit series “Tiger King,” has pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering. The U.S. Justice Department made the announcement on Monday, revealing that Antle was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and a juvenile chimpanzee, all of which are protected as endangered species.

According to officials, Antle tried to disguise his illegal activities claiming that the payments for these animals were “donations” to his nonprofit organization. This deceitful behavior is particularly alarming considering Antle’s public image as a conservationist. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division expressed disappointment in Antle’s actions, stating that he “repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and then tried to cover up those violations.”

If convicted, Antle could face severe penalties including up to five years’ imprisonment, fines of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count. Antle is the operator of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and the founder of a nonprofit called the Rare Species Fund.

In addition to the charges of animal trafficking and money laundering, investigators also uncovered evidence suggesting that Antle and a co-conspirator had engaged in the illegal transportation and harboring of immigrants. These discoveries further tarnish Antle’s reputation and raise serious concerns about his illegal activities.

This latest development adds to the turbulent aftermath of the “Tiger King” series. Antle’s co-star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal welfare activist Carol Baskin. The ongoing feud between Joe Exotic and Baskin was a central storyline in the show. However, it remains to be seen how these recent revelations surrounding Antle will impact the broader narrative surrounding “Tiger King” and its controversial cast of characters.

