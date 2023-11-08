Wildlife Preserve Owner from “Tiger King” Admits to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

In a stunning turn of events, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of an exotic wildlife preserve and a prominent figure on the hit series “Tiger King,” has pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering, announced the U.S. Justice Department. Antle, who gained notoriety for his involvement in the tiger trade, reportedly oversaw the sale and purchase of protected cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and a juvenile chimpanzee.

According to a Justice Department release, Antle attempted to conceal his illegal activities disguising animal payments as “donations” to his nonprofit organization. Despite portraying himself as a conservationist, Antle’s actions repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered species, said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Antle now faces severe consequences for his crimes, including a maximum prison sentence of five years, fines of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count. Currently operating the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and serving as the founder of the Rare Species Fund nonprofit, Antle’s future hangs in the balance.

The investigation into Antle also uncovered evidence that he and a coconspirator obtained cash through the transportation and harboring of immigrants who entered the country illegally. These additional allegations further compound Antle’s legal troubles and could have serious implications for his case.

The dramatic fallout from the “Tiger King” series continues to unfold, as Antle’s guilty plea follows the imprisonment of the show’s star, Joe Exotic. Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence for attempting to hire individuals to kill animal welfare activist Carol Baskin. The ongoing feud between Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and Baskin captivated audiences and shed light on the darker side of the exotic animal industry.

With each new development, the “Tiger King” saga demonstrates the consequences of exploiting and mistreating wildlife, while also raising important questions about the legal and ethical responsibilities of those entrusted with their care.

