A Controversial Wildlife Preserve Owner Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

A wildlife preserve owner, known for his appearance in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King,” has recently pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, whose exotic wildlife preserve gained notoriety through the show, was found to be involved in the sale and purchase of endangered species such as cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and even a juvenile chimpanzee, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Antle, who presented himself as a conservationist, allegedly attempted to disguise the financial transactions related to these animals as “donations” to his nonprofit organization. However, authorities discovered these illegal activities and have charged the 63-year-old with multiple counts of animal trafficking and money laundering. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim from the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division condemned Antle’s actions, emphasizing his repeated violations of laws protecting endangered animals and his subsequent attempts to cover up these violations.

If convicted, Antle could face a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, fines up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count. As the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and the founder of a registered nonprofit called the Rare Species Fund, Antle had a significant presence in the wildlife preservation community. However, these recent revelations have cast a dark shadow on his reputation and raised serious concerns about the ethics of his operations.

In addition to the charges related to animal trafficking and money laundering, investigators also uncovered evidence suggesting that Antle and a coconspirator were involved in the transportation and harboring of immigrants who illegally entered the country. This further complicates his legal situation and may lead to additional charges being brought against him.

The case of Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is just one example of the controversies surrounding the individuals featured in the “Tiger King” documentary series. The show’s star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for attempting to hire someone to harm animal welfare activist Carol Baskin. The ongoing feud between Exotic and Baskin, which was prominently featured in the series, continues to generate public interest.

