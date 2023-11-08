Exotic Wildlife Preserve Owner from “Tiger King” Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Justice Department revealed that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of an exotic wildlife preserve and a notable figure from the popular Netflix series “Tiger King,” has pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering. The charges involve the sale and purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and a juvenile chimpanzee, all of which are protected as endangered species.

According to officials, Antle attempted to conceal the animal payments as “donations” to his nonprofit organization, despite portraying himself as a conservationist. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division expressed disappointment in Antle’s actions, stating that he repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and attempted to cover up these violations.

If convicted, Antle could face up to five years’ imprisonment, fines of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count. Antle operates the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and is also the founder of a registered nonprofit called the Rare Species Fund.

During investigations, evidence emerged that Antle and a coconspirator had acquired cash through the transportation and harboring of immigrants who illegally entered the country. This additional discovery further complicates Antle’s legal situation.

It’s worth mentioning that Antle was previously acquitted of five counts of animal cruelty and had the remaining charges against him and his two adult daughters dismissed. The fallout from the “Tiger King” series continues to unfold, with its star, Joe Exotic (Joseph Maldonado-Passage), serving a 21-year prison sentence for attempting to hire individuals to kill animal welfare activist Carol Baskin. The conflict between Exotic and Baskin was a prominent feature of the show.

The guilty plea from Antle serves as a reminder of the illegal activities and violations that can occur within the exotic wildlife trade. It highlights the importance of enforcing laws and regulations to protect endangered species and combat animal trafficking.