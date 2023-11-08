An Exotic Wildlife Preserve Owner Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of an exotic wildlife preserve and a prominent figure in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” has pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering, according to the U.S. Justice Department. The 63-year-old Antle was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and a juvenile chimpanzee, all of which are protected as endangered species.

In an attempt to conceal his actions, Antle disguised animal payments as “donations” to his nonprofit organization. Despite presenting himself as a conservationist, Antle repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and later tried to cover up his illegal activities. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division expressed disappointment in Antle’s behavior, stating that he betrayed the trust of those who viewed him as a conservationist.

Antle now faces severe penalties, including a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, fines of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count. He operates the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and is the founder of the Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit registered in the state.

Further investigations revealed that Antle and a co-conspirator also used funds acquired through the transportation and harboring of immigrants who had entered the country illegally. These additional charges highlight the extent of Antle’s involvement in illicit activities beyond wildlife trafficking.

This latest development adds to the ongoing fallout surrounding the subjects of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The show’s star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for attempting to hire hitmen to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. The notorious feud between Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and Baskin was a central focus of the series.