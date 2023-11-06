New Wildlife Preserve Owner Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

A shocking revelation has come to light in the world of wildlife preserves: a former owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, featured in the wildly popular Netflix series Tiger King, has pleaded guilty to charges of animal trafficking and money laundering. This marks a significant turn of events for Antle, who oversaw the sale and purchase of endangered species such as lion cubs, tigers, cheetah cubs, and even a juvenile chimpanzee.

According to the US Justice Department, these species are all protected as endangered, highlighting the severity of Antle’s actions. The 63-year-old now faces the possibility of up to five years in prison and hefty fines amounting to $250,000 (£202,000). Furthermore, officials discovered that Antle had attempted to conceal his animal payments categorizing them as donations to his not-for-profit organization.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division emphasized Antle’s deceptive actions, stating that despite portraying himself as a conservationist, Antle “repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals.” This further showcases a troubling pattern of individuals within the wildlife preservation industry exploiting and endangering these magnificent creatures for personal gain.

In addition to his illegal wildlife activities, investigators also uncovered evidence of Antle and a co-conspirator engaging in the harboring and transportation of illegal immigrants, using the profits derived from these activities. This exposes the dark underbelly of Antle’s operations, tarnishing his reputation as the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and the founder of the Rare Species Fund.

This recent development once again highlights the notoriety surrounding Tiger King and its cast of characters. However, it is essential to remember that the actions of a few individuals should not overshadow the broader efforts to protect and conserve endangered species. It is crucial that we support organizations committed to genuine conservation efforts while holding those who exploit these creatures accountable for their illegal actions.

