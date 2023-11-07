Do you still need cable with a smart TV?

In this era of advanced technology, smart TVs have become increasingly popular. These televisions offer a wide range of features, including internet connectivity and access to various streaming services. With all these capabilities, one might wonder if cable TV is still necessary. Let’s explore this question and shed some light on the topic.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in software applications. This allows users to access online content, stream movies and TV shows, browse the web, and even play games directly on their TV screens.

Can you watch TV without cable on a smart TV?

Yes, you can definitely watch TV without cable on a smart TV. These televisions come with pre-installed streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, which offer a vast library of movies and TV shows. Additionally, many smart TVs also support screen mirroring, allowing you to cast content from your smartphone or tablet directly onto the TV screen.

Do you still need cable with a smart TV?

The answer to this question depends on your viewing preferences. If you are someone who enjoys live sports, news channels, or specific cable TV shows, then having a cable subscription might still be necessary. While streaming services offer a wide range of content, they may not always provide access to live events or certain cable channels.

What are the advantages of cutting the cord?

Cutting the cord refers to canceling your cable TV subscription and relying solely on streaming services. There are several advantages to this approach. Firstly, it can save you a significant amount of money, as streaming services are generally more affordable than cable subscriptions. Secondly, you have the freedom to choose the specific streaming services that cater to your interests, allowing for a more personalized viewing experience. Lastly, streaming services often offer the convenience of on-demand content, allowing you to watch your favorite shows and movies whenever you want.

In conclusion, while smart TVs offer a plethora of entertainment options, the need for cable TV ultimately depends on your preferences. If you are content with streaming services and on-demand content, cutting the cord may be a viable option. However, if you are a fan of live events or specific cable channels, maintaining a cable subscription might still be necessary. Ultimately, the choice is yours to make based on your viewing habits and preferences.