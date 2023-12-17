Disney Bundle: Is Hulu and ESPN included?

In a move that has excited many entertainment enthusiasts, Disney recently launched its highly anticipated streaming bundle, offering access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. This has left many wondering whether they still have to pay for Hulu and ESPN separately when subscribing to the Disney bundle. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is the Disney bundle?

The Disney bundle is a subscription package that combines three popular streaming services: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney+ offers a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content, while Hulu provides a wide range of TV shows and movies. ESPN+ focuses on live sports events, documentaries, and original programming.

Do you still have to pay for Hulu and ESPN when you get the Disney bundle?

No, when you subscribe to the Disney bundle, you do not have to pay separately for Hulu and ESPN. The bundle includes all three services for a single discounted price, making it an attractive option for those who enjoy a variety of entertainment options.

How much does the Disney bundle cost?

The Disney bundle is priced at $13.99 per month, which is a significant discount compared to subscribing to each service individually. Considering that Disney+ alone costs $7.99 per month, and Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ cost $5.99 each, the bundle offers a substantial saving.

Can I upgrade my existing Hulu or ESPN subscription to the Disney bundle?

Yes, if you already have a Hulu or ESPN+ subscription, you can upgrade to the Disney bundle. Simply visit the Disney+ website or app and follow the instructions to switch to the bundle. This way, you can consolidate your subscriptions and enjoy the benefits of all three services at a reduced cost.

Is the Disney bundle available internationally?

Currently, the Disney bundle is only available to customers in the United States. However, Disney has plans to expand the bundle to other countries in the future, so keep an eye out for updates if you reside outside the U.S.

In conclusion, the Disney bundle offers a fantastic opportunity to access Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. By subscribing to the bundle, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options without having to pay separately for Hulu and ESPN. So, if you’re a fan of Disney, TV shows, movies, and live sports, the Disney bundle might be the perfect choice for you.