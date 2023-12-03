Do you still get 1 year free Apple TV?

Is the 1-Year Free Apple TV Promotion Still Available?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest promotions and offers. One such offer that caught the attention of many Apple enthusiasts was the 1-year free Apple TV+ subscription. However, as time goes on, it’s natural to wonder if this promotion is still available. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is the 1-Year Free Apple TV+ Promotion?

The 1-year free Apple TV+ promotion was introduced Apple in 2019 as a way to entice customers to try out their new streaming service. With the purchase of a new Apple device, customers were eligible to receive a complimentary 1-year subscription to Apple TV+. This offer aimed to give users a taste of the original content available on the platform, including popular shows like “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso.”

Is the Promotion Still Ongoing?

Unfortunately, the 1-year free Apple TV+ promotion is no longer available for new device purchases. Apple ended this promotion in June 2021. However, if you had activated your free subscription during the promotional period, you can still enjoy the remaining months of your subscription until it expires.

What are the Alternatives?

While the 1-year free promotion may no longer be available, Apple still offers a 7-day free trial for new Apple TV+ subscribers. This trial period allows users to explore the platform and decide if they want to continue with a paid subscription.

In Conclusion

Although the 1-year free Apple TV+ promotion has come to an end, Apple continues to provide opportunities for users to experience their streaming service. Whether through a 7-day free trial or a paid subscription, Apple TV+ offers a wide range of original content that is worth exploring.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. It includes a variety of TV shows, movies, and documentaries.

Q: Can I still get a 1-year free Apple TV+ subscription?

A: No, the 1-year free Apple TV+ promotion is no longer available for new device purchases. However, a 7-day free trial is still offered.

Q: What happens if I activated my 1-year free subscription during the promotional period?

A: If you activated your free subscription during the promotional period, you can still enjoy the remaining months of your subscription until it expires.