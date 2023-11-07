Do you pay extra for Amazon TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Amazon TV has emerged as a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. But the question remains: do you have to pay extra for Amazon TV?

The answer is both yes and no. Let’s break it down.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon TV is primarily accessed through Amazon Prime Video, which is a subscription-based service. To enjoy the benefits of Amazon TV, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime membership costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This subscription not only grants you access to Amazon TV but also includes other perks like free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, and more.

Additional Channels: While Amazon Prime Video provides a vast selection of content, there are additional channels available for an extra cost. These channels, known as Prime Video Channels, offer specialized content such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. Each channel has its own subscription fee, which is added on top of your Amazon Prime membership.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Amazon TV without an Amazon Prime membership?

No, an Amazon Prime membership is required to access Amazon TV.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, if you choose to subscribe to additional channels like HBO or Showtime, there will be extra costs.

3. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. However, keep in mind that you will lose access to Amazon TV and other Prime benefits.

In conclusion, while Amazon TV itself is included in the Amazon Prime membership, there may be additional costs if you choose to subscribe to specialized channels. So, if you’re looking for a wide range of entertainment options, Amazon TV can be a great choice, but it’s important to consider the additional costs associated with certain channels.