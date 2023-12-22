Should You Wash Your Rice? What Science Says

Summary:

Is Washing Rice Really Necessary?

Washing rice, a practice commonly followed in many kitchens, has been believed to reduce the starch content and affect the stickiness of cooked rice. However, a recent study contradicts this idea, showing no significant difference in stickiness or hardness between washed and unwashed rice. The type of rice used is the key factor in determining stickiness, with glutinous rice being the stickiest.

While washing rice may not affect stickiness, there are still valid reasons why some people choose to wash their rice. One such reason is the presence of microplastics, which have been found in rice due to the use of plastics in the food supply chain. Washing rice has been shown to remove up to 20% of these microplastics, providing a potential benefit for those concerned about plastic ingestion.

Another consideration is the presence of arsenic in rice. Rice crops have been found to absorb higher levels of arsenic, and washing rice has been shown to remove about 90% of bio-accessible arsenic. However, it’s important to note that washing also rinses out essential nutrients like copper, iron, zinc, and vanadium, which are important for overall health.

It should be noted that washing rice does not prevent bacterial contamination. The bacterial spores present in rice can still grow and produce toxins if rice is kept at room temperature for an extended period. It is crucial to store cooked or washed rice properly and avoid leaving it at room temperature for too long to prevent gastrointestinal illness.

In conclusion, the decision to wash rice depends on individual circumstances and concerns. While washing may not significantly affect stickiness, it can help reduce microplastic and arsenic levels. However, it’s essential to balance these considerations with the loss of important nutrients. Furthermore, proper storage and handling of cooked rice are crucial to prevent bacterial contamination and foodborne illnesses.