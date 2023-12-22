Is ESPN+ Necessary for UFC Pay-Per-View Events?

In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stands as the premier organization. With its thrilling fights and star-studded roster, UFC events have become must-watch spectacles for fight fans around the globe. However, accessing these events can sometimes be a challenge, leading many to wonder if ESPN+ is necessary for UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered the sports media giant ESPN. It provides subscribers with access to a wide range of live sports events, original programming, and on-demand content. ESPN+ covers various sports, including MMA, boxing, soccer, basketball, and more.

Do You Need ESPN+ for UFC PPV?

Yes, if you want to watch UFC PPV events, having an ESPN+ subscription is essential. Since 2019, ESPN has held the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC PPV events in the United States. This means that if you want to catch the highly anticipated matchups and championship fights, you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+.

Why is ESPN+ Required for UFC PPV?

The partnership between ESPN and the UFC has made ESPN+ the exclusive distributor of UFC PPV events. This move has allowed the UFC to reach a broader audience and capitalize on ESPN’s extensive reach. By requiring fans to subscribe to ESPN+, the UFC ensures that its PPV events are accessible to a large number of viewers.

FAQ

1. How much does ESPN+ cost?

ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This subscription fee grants you access to a wide range of sports content, including UFC PPV events.

2. Can I watch UFC PPV events without ESPN+?

No, ESPN+ is the exclusive platform for streaming UFC PPV events in the United States. Without an ESPN+ subscription, you will not be able to access these events.

3. Are there any additional costs for UFC PPV events on ESPN+?

While an ESPN+ subscription grants you access to UFC PPV events, there is an additional cost for each PPV event. These events are typically priced at $69.99, although discounts may be available for ESPN+ subscribers.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of UFC and want to watch the thrilling PPV events, subscribing to ESPN+ is a must. With its exclusive rights to broadcast these events, ESPN+ ensures that fight fans can enjoy the action-packed matchups from the comfort of their own homes. So, don’t miss out on the excitement and sign up for ESPN+ today!