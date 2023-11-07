Do you need an Apple TV box with a new smart TV?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest gadgets and devices. One such device that has gained popularity in recent years is the Apple TV box. But with the rise of smart TVs, many people are left wondering if they really need an Apple TV box when purchasing a new smart TV. Let’s delve into this topic and explore whether an Apple TV box is necessary.

What is an Apple TV box?

An Apple TV box is a streaming media player developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various online platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Apple’s own streaming service, Apple TV+. The device connects to your TV via an HDMI cable and provides access to a wide range of entertainment options.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in streaming capabilities. It allows users to access online content directly from the TV without the need for additional devices. Smart TVs often come with pre-installed apps for popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Do you need an Apple TV box with a new smart TV?

The answer to this question depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you already own an Apple TV box and are satisfied with its features and performance, there may be no need to purchase a new one when buying a smart TV. Most smart TVs offer similar streaming capabilities, allowing you to access popular apps and services without the need for an additional device.

However, if you are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem and rely on features such as AirPlay, which allows you to stream content from your Apple devices to your TV, an Apple TV box may still be beneficial. Additionally, the Apple TV box offers a user-friendly interface and access to exclusive content on Apple TV+.

In conclusion, while a new smart TV can provide you with a range of streaming options, the decision to purchase an Apple TV box ultimately depends on your personal preferences and requirements. Assess your needs and consider the features offered both devices before making a decision.