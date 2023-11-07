Do you lose your purchases if you cancel Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a compelling package for users. However, a common concern among potential subscribers is whether they will lose access to their purchased content if they decide to cancel their Apple TV subscription. Let’s delve into this matter and find out the truth.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV?

A: Apple TV is a streaming service that allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content on various Apple devices.

Q: Can I purchase content on Apple TV?

A: Yes, Apple TV allows users to buy or rent movies and TV shows from its extensive library.

Q: What happens to my purchased content if I cancel Apple TV?

A: If you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will not lose access to the content you have purchased. Your purchased movies and TV shows will remain available for you to watch even after canceling the subscription.

It is important to note that Apple TV differentiates between purchased content and content available through the subscription service. While the subscription provides access to a vast collection of content, including exclusive shows and movies, purchased content is yours to keep indefinitely.

This distinction is crucial because it means that even if you decide to discontinue your Apple TV subscription, you can still enjoy the movies and TV shows you have bought. Whether it’s a beloved classic or a recent release, your purchased content will be accessible on your Apple devices, ensuring that you can continue to enjoy your favorite entertainment.

In conclusion, canceling your Apple TV subscription does not result in the loss of your purchased content. Apple understands the value of the content you have bought and ensures that you can continue to enjoy it even without an active subscription. So, rest assured, your purchases are safe and will remain available for your viewing pleasure.