Instagram Testing Polls in Comments Feature to Increase Engagement

Instagram is testing a new feature that could revolutionize the comment section and increase follower engagement. The platform is experimenting with polls in comments, allowing creators to pose questions and see the actual results. This is a significant change from the current comment section, where tallying responses can be difficult, especially when there are a lot of comments.

The addition of polls in comments will not only make the platform more interesting but also provide creators with valuable insights into their followers’ preferences. By prompting followers to leave a comment under a post, creators can increase their post engagement and gain a better understanding of their audience.

This feature is already available on Instagram stories and direct messages, where creators often use polls to gather their followers’ opinions in a fun and interactive way.

The testing was confirmed Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, who described it as a “small test.” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), also acknowledged the feature and mentioned that it would be rolling out to everyone soon.

At the moment, only some users have access to the polls in comments feature as it is still being tested. However, it is expected to be available to all users in the near future.

With this new feature, Instagram aims to enhance the commenting experience and increase engagement between creators and followers. By allowing creators to see the actual results of the questions they pose, this feature will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the platform’s user interaction and overall user experience.

