Help Needed to Identify Goat Fatally Attacked Pit Bull in Merritt

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the residents of Merritt, the Merritt RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify a goat that was viciously killed a pit bull inside a local home. The incident came to light after a video of the attack was posted on social media, revealing the horrifying act.

Promptly responding to the video, the Merritt RCMP took action to locate the house where the incident occurred. With the assistance of the B.C. SPCA and the RCMP southeast district emergency response team, a warrant was obtained to search the property on Granite Avenue.

Tragically, during the search, the remains of the goat were discovered. Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda expressed his sadness in a news release, stating, “We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold, or given away.”

This incident is being investigated as a potential case of animal cruelty, as the RCMP aims to bring justice to the innocent goat. In their efforts to gather more information, the RCMP has released a screenshot of the video, describing the goat as having a white body, brown on top of its head, and sporting a collar.

Anyone who has any information regarding the goat or the incident is urged to come forward and contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262. By working together, the community can help ensure that such acts of cruelty are not left unpunished.

