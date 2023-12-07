Netflix’s “The Archies” Brings Nostalgia and a Message About Modernization

In the newly released Netflix film, “The Archies,” directed Zoya Akhtar, one of the standout actresses is Aditi Saigal, known her on-screen name Dot. However, what many may not know is that her mother, Shena Gamat, is also an actor who appeared in the 2010 film “Band Baaja Baaraat” alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

“The Archies” is a teen musical comedy set in the 1960s, but its themes and messages are very relevant in today’s world. The movie encourages viewers to reflect on the importance of slowing down and appreciating the simpler things in life. It particularly resonates with those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, as it reminds them of spending hours in bookstores and the valuable lessons they learned from reading physical copies of books.

Firstpost’s review of “The Archies” lauds its ability to transport viewers back to a time when pop culture, such as the Archie comics, influenced the lives of Indian kids just as much as their American counterparts. The film serves as a refreshing break from the serious and heavy content that dominates other digital platforms today.

Beyond its entertainment value, “The Archies” also carries an important message about the negative effects of modernization. It raises concerns about the decreasing habit of reading physical books and the diminishing significance of genuine, offline friendships in today’s digitally-focused society.

As “The Archies” continues to stream on Netflix, audiences are not only treated to a delightful and nostalgic experience but are also prompted to reflect on their own relationship with modernization and the importance of cherishing simplicity in our fast-paced world.