Do you have to pay for Peacock on Roku?

Peacock on Roku: Is it Free or Paid?

Roku users have eagerly awaited the arrival of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, on their devices. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has become a popular choice for cord-cutters. However, the question on many Roku users’ minds is whether they have to pay for Peacock or if it is available for free. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

Is Peacock free on Roku?

Yes, Peacock offers a free version on Roku. Users can access a limited selection of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and news, without having to pay a subscription fee. This ad-supported version allows viewers to enjoy a range of entertainment options without any cost.

What are the paid options for Peacock on Roku?

Peacock also offers two premium subscription tiers: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, priced at $4.99 per month, provides access to an expanded library of content, including exclusive originals and live sports. Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, offers all the benefits of Peacock Premium without any ads.

How can I sign up for Peacock on Roku?

To sign up for Peacock on Roku, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Roku Channel Store on your Roku device.

2. Search for “Peacock” using the search function.

3. Select the Peacock app and click “Add Channel” to install it.

4. Launch the Peacock app and follow the on-screen instructions to create an account or sign in if you already have one.

5. Choose the free version or select one of the premium subscription options.

Can I access Peacock on Roku outside the United States?

Currently, Peacock is only available to users within the United States. If you are located outside the country, you may encounter restrictions when trying to access the service on Roku or any other platform.

In conclusion, Peacock offers both free and paid options for Roku users. While the free version provides access to a limited selection of content, the premium subscription tiers unlock a wider range of entertainment choices. Whether you choose to enjoy Peacock for free or opt for a paid subscription, Roku users can now dive into the world of Peacock’s captivating content.