Do you have to pay for Netflix if you have Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. With their extensive libraries and competitive pricing, many people wonder if having an Amazon Prime subscription means they can access Netflix for free. Let’s dive into this question and explore the facts.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video: What are they?

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a vast collection of movies, TV series, documentaries, and more. It offers a variety of subscription plans, allowing users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service included with an Amazon Prime membership. It provides access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, including award-winning series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Boys.”

Do you get Netflix for free with Amazon Prime?

No, having an Amazon Prime subscription does not grant you free access to Netflix. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are separate services that require separate subscriptions. While both offer a vast selection of content, they operate independently and have their own pricing structures.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Netflix on Amazon Prime Video?

No, you cannot watch Netflix content directly on Amazon Prime Video. To access Netflix, you need to subscribe to their service separately and use the Netflix app or website.

2. Can I watch Amazon Prime Video on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch Amazon Prime Video content on Netflix. Amazon Prime Video is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and can only be accessed through the Amazon Prime Video app or website.

3. Can I save money subscribing to both services?

While subscribing to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video means you’ll have access to a wider range of content, it does come at an additional cost. However, if you are a fan of both platforms and enjoy their exclusive content, it may be worth considering.

In conclusion, having an Amazon Prime subscription does not provide free access to Netflix. Both services require separate subscriptions, and while they offer similar features, they operate independently. So, if you want to enjoy the vast libraries of both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you will need to subscribe to each service individually.